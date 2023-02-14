Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Rises By 42.4%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

