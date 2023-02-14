Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Declines By 36.6%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

VSBGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 153,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,584. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

