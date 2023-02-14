Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Decreases By 20.9%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 1.9 %

WHF stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $312.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 24.97%. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 166,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,386. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,658 shares of company stock valued at $501,002. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.