Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 313,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance

Shurgard Self Storage stock remained flat at $46.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. Shurgard Self Storage has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $49.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

