Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Up 56.5% in January

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 671,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sidus Space by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sidus Space by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sidus Space by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,379. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sidus Space has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 203.04% and a negative return on equity of 121.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Sidus Space will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

