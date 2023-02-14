Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Short Interest Update

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 187,006 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,051. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sientra Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sientra to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

