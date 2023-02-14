Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.06. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 119,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

