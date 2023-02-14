SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SIGA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 788,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,544. The stock has a market cap of $485.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

