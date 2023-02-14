Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 429,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,883. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $113.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

