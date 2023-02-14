Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 363,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after buying an additional 156,781 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after buying an additional 475,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,340. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.