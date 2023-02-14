Sigma Planning Corp Has $24.97 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $24,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 341,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 811,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

