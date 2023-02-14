Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 147,406 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.78% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,738,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 781.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 217,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,066,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 395,670 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,414. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $26.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32.

