Sigma Planning Corp Sells 42 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.82. The company had a trading volume of 542,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,041. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.18. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

