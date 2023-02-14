Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,276 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.87. 6,736,526 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

