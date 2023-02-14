SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) and Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Critical Comparison

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Barnes & Noble Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A Barnes & Noble Education -5.07% -31.65% -5.59%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.63 -$613.33 million N/A N/A Barnes & Noble Education $1.54 billion 0.08 -$68.86 million ($1.51) -1.62

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Barnes & Noble Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Barnes & Noble Education has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SIGNA Sports United and Barnes & Noble Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 Barnes & Noble Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Barnes & Noble Education has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. Given Barnes & Noble Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barnes & Noble Education is more favorable than SIGNA Sports United.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education beats SIGNA Sports United on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores. The DSS segment includes direct-to-student product and service offerings to assist students to study more effectively and improve academic performance. The company was founded by Leonard Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

