Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Sold by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,249,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,275 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,200,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBTX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 206,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,931. The firm has a market cap of $281.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

