Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,708. The firm has a market cap of $562.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

