SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 39.9% in January

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,048,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 39,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,232. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc is a renewable and sustainable solutions company focused on solar power and indoor air purification. It is committed to building the largest vertically integrated network for the marketing and installation of solar panels to the residential and commercial markets. The company’s subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, is engaged in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sector addressing the need for air purification in schools and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.