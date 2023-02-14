SingularityNET Trading 26.7% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $484.77 million and approximately $175.58 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.36311481 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $152,751,191.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

