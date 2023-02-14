Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 63011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Sirona Biochem Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$25.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.60.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.