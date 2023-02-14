SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

NYSE:SITE opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $191.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

