SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSE:SITE opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $191.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37.
Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.