SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $13.28. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 564,519 shares trading hands.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $74,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,914,992 shares in the company, valued at $203,590,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,121,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $74,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,914,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,590,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,567 shares of company stock worth $2,602,146. 72.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $571.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 4.89.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.