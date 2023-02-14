SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $13.28. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 564,519 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $74,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,914,992 shares in the company, valued at $203,590,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,121,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $74,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,914,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,590,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,567 shares of company stock worth $2,602,146. 72.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 145,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $571.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 4.89.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

