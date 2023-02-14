SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Short Interest Update

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 18,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,207. The firm has a market cap of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

