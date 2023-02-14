Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.86 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $123.89 million and $12.86 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,488,117,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,488,036,814 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

