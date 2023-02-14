Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,770,857.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aldo John Pagliari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap-on alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.