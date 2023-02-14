Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,621. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

