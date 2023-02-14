Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €97.00 ($104.30) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($101.08) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Sodexo Stock Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.
Sodexo Announces Dividend
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
