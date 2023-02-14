Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($112.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €97.00 ($104.30) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($101.08) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Sodexo Announces Dividend

About Sodexo

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a $0.4017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.