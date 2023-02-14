SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,596,400 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 4,102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,097.3 days.

SoftBank Trading Down 0.3 %

SoftBank stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Get SoftBank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded SoftBank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.