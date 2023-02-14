SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.
SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ SEDG opened at $310.71 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies
In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.96.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
