SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $310.71 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

