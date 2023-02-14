SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $361.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $358.00 to $361.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEDG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.68.

SEDG opened at $310.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

