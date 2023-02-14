Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. 19,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Soleno Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.