Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 261.52% and a negative net margin of 1,650.62%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

