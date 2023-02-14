Songbird (SGB) One Day Volume Tops $670,879.83

Songbird (SGB) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Songbird has a market cap of $104.96 million and approximately $670,879.83 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Songbird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00433884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.14 or 0.28741288 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

