Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sono-Tek news, Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $26,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,097.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,912 shares of company stock worth $51,187. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,373,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOTK traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

