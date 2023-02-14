Sourceless (STR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.55

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $142.93 million and $49.55 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00680188 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

