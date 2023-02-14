South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 89.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 29.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,031,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,462,000 after buying an additional 134,918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 64.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

