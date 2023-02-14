Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 124,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.
Southside Bancshares Company Profile
Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.
