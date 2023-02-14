Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 124,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $6,359,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 776.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 123,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

