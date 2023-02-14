SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,265. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

