SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 906,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 996,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,971. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

