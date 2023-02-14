SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,278,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,605. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

