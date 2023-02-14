Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Up 0.7%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $73.35. 296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.
