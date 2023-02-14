Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spirit AeroSystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

