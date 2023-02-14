Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spok Stock Performance
Shares of Spok stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 262,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,358. The company has a market cap of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
Featured Articles
