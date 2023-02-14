Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spok Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spok stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 262,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,358. The company has a market cap of $169.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Featured Articles

