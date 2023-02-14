Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Down 31.8% in January

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,400 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,474,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

About Spruce Biosciences

Shares of SPRB opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.27. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.