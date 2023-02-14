SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE STEW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
