SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE STEW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

