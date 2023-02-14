SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of SSAAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.41. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

