St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.63) to GBX 1,310 ($15.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,365 ($16.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,153 ($14.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,507 ($18.29) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,422.50 ($17.27).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,253 ($15.21) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,176.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,842.65. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 904.60 ($10.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,538.50 ($18.68).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.