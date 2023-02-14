Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.88. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.