Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 2.9 %

SLI stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLI. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Standard Lithium by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Lithium by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 64,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Standard Lithium by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. 19.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

