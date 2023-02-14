Standard Lithium’s (SLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 4.3 %

SLI stock opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. Standard Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 25.62.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

